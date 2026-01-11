Donald Trump warned Tehran against unleashing widespread violence against the ongoing protests, explicitly linking the regime’s behaviour to the potential for US military action. On 9 January, he stated, “If they start killing people as they have in the past, we’ll get involved,” emphasising that Washington “stands ready to help” Iranians fighting for freedom. Iran International now reports that some 2,000 people have been killed.

Will Donald Trump put his money where his mouth is? American media reports suggest that Trump’s advisers have formulated possible air strike options, although he has not yet made a final decision as of this writing. The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times both indicated that such contingency plans are under discussion, but the US military has requested more time to complete its planning.

The question remains: if the United States (or others) decide to intervene with air strikes, by what means can this be done effectively and swiftly? Let us examine the military options.

Currently, the US military lacks a carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf, a notable gap in American force posture. None of the US Navy’s 11 aircraft carriers is currently located in the Middle East: one has been redirected to the Caribbean for operations in Venezuela, some are focused on the Asia-Pacific, and others are undergoing maintenance. If President Trump were to order significant strikes on Iran, the Pentagon would require time to redeploy assets.

Even in an ideal scenario, it would take days or weeks for a carrier battle group to sail to the Gulf and be prepared for action. Top military officials are believed to have requested exactly that lead time to build up forces and plan an effective operation. This results in a critical timing gap: every day of delay could allow Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Basij militia to intensify their brutal crackdown on unarmed protesters. This risks the protests being put down by force before the US gets its act together.

Could the US strike Iran without waiting for an aircraft carrier? To some extent, yes. The United States maintains extensive air bases in the region, such as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as well as units in Iraq, Turkey, and other locations. A significant number of fighter jets, drones, and even strategic bombers are permanently stationed around the Middle East. Recently, there have been unconfirmed reports that the US has quietly moved additional aircraft into these bases as a precaution.

What about involving US allies? The Israeli Air Force is highly capable and has already inflicted damage on the Iranian military during the summer 2025 war. However, it would be politically risky for Israel to take the lead in suppressing unrest inside Iran. Such overt intervention by Jerusalem could strengthen the regime’s narrative that the protests are a foreign-Zionist conspiracy, potentially rallying some nationalist support for the beleaguered Ayatollahs. It could also escalate the conflict: Iran might retaliate directly against Israel, pulling the region into a wider war.

Therefore, while Israeli cooperation and intelligence-sharing with the US are certain (Israel is “watching closely” and Netanyahu has been in contact with Washington), any air strikes in support of protesters would almost certainly need to appear as a US-led (or international) operation, not an Israeli one.

Another option is the use of long-range stealth bombers or special operations forces to target high-value regime sites. In June 2025, during the peak of the Iran-Israel war, American B-2 Spirit bombers undertook a marathon round-trip mission to weaken Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear facility, dropping a dozen 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs on the underground site.

However, the challenge now is different: to carry out precise attacks against regime security units or leadership compounds without causing significant civilian casualties (which would undermine the very aim of saving Iranian lives). The Iranian regime is not stupid: they will have learned from the 12 Day War. Remember, the entirety of their air force leadership was killed in one Israeli strike. They are unlikely to make this mistake again; it is likely the Iranian regime leadership will be dispersed and deep underground, and therefore difficult to target.

The B-2 can also carry up to 80, 500-pound JDAM bombs. These are excellent for precisely striking buildings or military targets in the open, as we have seen repeatedly in Gaza, but they come with significant collateral damage.

No matter what the delivery platform, be it B-2s or more locally-based aircraft, airstrikes may not be the most practical model for supporting Iran’s protesters in densely populated areas. They remain, however, overwhelmingly the best and most effective method for targeting the Iranian regime leadership and key military locations, which would in turn create a deterrent effect, decapitate command and control, and punish those using violence to suppress protest. However, none of this is a silver bullet to collapse the regime. The hope will be to deter internal security forces and create the space for the protesters to overthrow the regime themselves.

Special forces offer a more targeted approach. Just days ago, US special operations conducted a daring raid in Venezuela: in the early hours of 3 January, American Delta Force commandos arrived in Caracas by helicopter, captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and swiftly evacuated them from the country. This operation, reportedly months in planning, demonstrated that under specific conditions, the US can target a hostile regime with minimal collateral damage. One can imagine a similar attempt to capture or eliminate Iran’s leadership (Ayatollah Khamenei and key Revolutionary Guard generals) to stop the repression.

However, Iran is not Venezuela. Tehran presents a far more challenging military target: it is deep inland, its security apparatus is highly alert, it has substantial loyal forces, and Iran’s geography and air defences create severe difficulties for inserting commandos, as well as the likelihood of regime leadership being deep underground. This currently strikes me as an unlikely option.

Even if a bold raid by air or special forces succeeded in “cutting off the head” of the regime, what would follow? Iran’s power structure is dispersed; the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij could continue their brutal actions without direct orders from the very top. Unlike Venezuela’s army, Iran’s ideologically driven security forces might continue fighting, leaderless or under a hardliner who survives. A decapitation strike in Iran might not halt the bloodshed, and it could even cause chaos if multiple factions subsequently compete for control.

All these military options share a key problem: timing. The Iranian protesters are being met with bullets now. Each day that passes, the death toll rises into the thousands, and the risk increases that the uprising will be crushed in a mass crackdown. Washington’s most powerful and precise tools cannot be deployed instantly. The lack of a carrier in the area and the need to reposition jets or prepare complex missions mean that any strong intervention, if approved, might arrive too late. This creates a cruel paradox: to save Iranian lives, the US must act cautiously and assemble overwhelming force; but doing so takes time, during which more Iranian lives might be lost, and the revolution may even fail before then. Unless Iran’s security forces suddenly lose their nerve or Tehran hesitates, the protesters face a very bloody period while waiting for external help that may or may not come.

External military support to the protesters is now a race against the clock. How long will the protests survive mass killings at the rate reported? Western leaders face a painful choice: intervene with limited means now (and accept the risks of doing so with insufficient assets), or build up strength for a potentially decisive strike later (and risk the revolution being crushed in the meantime).

President Trump has drawn a red line at the mass killing of protesters, and the Pentagon is undoubtedly reviewing contingency plans. Successfully executing those plans will require creative use of available assets, close coordination with regional allies, and likely some patience to ensure optimal timing. Unfortunately, patience is something Iran’s embattled freedom-seekers do not have. They are risking bullets today, not in a few weeks. It presents a truly unenviable strategic dilemma for Washington with echoes of past situations (think of Bosnia in the 1990s or Syria’s rebellion in the 2010s) where acting too slowly or too cautiously could jeopardise a popular uprising, yet acting hastily could ignite a wider war.

We can all see the need to support Iran’s brave protesters, but military strikes are not as simple or complete a solution as they might appear.