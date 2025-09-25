The most revealing account of Hamas’s intentions in Gaza currently does not come from Israeli spokespersons or foreign analysts. It originates from Hamas’s own network of magazines, statements, and Telegram channels. Taken together, they outline a strategy based on three pillars: securing the internal front, keeping civilians in place and under control, and surviving the IDF through a prolonged war of attrition that relies on secrecy, dispersion, and fear.

A new poster has been circulating across Gazan Telegram channels: a mock-IDF evacuation notice, printed in Hebrew and Arabic, complete with a grid map and the Hamas crest. It mimics the Israeli military’s style but reverses the message, warning that as IDF operations expand inside Gaza City, the danger to Israeli captives will increase. It is partly bluff, partly threat, and entirely a form of psychological warfare. The hostages are Hamas’s final hard leverage. By disseminating “urgent warnings” resembling Israeli leaflets, the movement is signalling to commanders what they already know. Every urban advance endangers the fate of the people Israel aims to recover, and it reminds Israeli society that Hamas can escalate the stakes at any moment.

Translation: Urgent Warning!! As we have warned you before, the more you expand the scope of your criminal operations in Gaza City, the greater the danger to your prisoners. Retreat immediately! The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades

Read alongside The Guard’s (الحارس – Al-Hares) magazine and steady flow of security communiqués on Telegram, we can assess a coherent Hamas strategy: lock down the internal front, keep civilians stationary and usable, deny the IDF intelligence and tempo, and survive through protraction. All of what follows originates from Hamas’s own ecosystem: Al-Hares (“The Guard”), statements from Rad’a (رادع - the “Deterrent force”), and allied channels, not Israeli briefings.