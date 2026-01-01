Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

Andrew, thank you for everything. Here’s to a better year for us all in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana Brewster's avatar
Diana Brewster
1d

Thank you Andrew for holding that light against the dark.

The dead can no longer tell their own stories. They pass into the legends that we tell each other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture