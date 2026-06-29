All the way back on Day 3 of the Iran War, I wrote,

Two clocks are now ticking loudly. One is mechanical and logistical: the limited capacity of air defence magazines across the Gulf. The other is political: the shrinking window of domestic approval in Washington for anything resembling an open-ended war. The interaction between them is what turns the coming days into a race against time.

The scale of those clocks now becomes apparent as more information emerges. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies has updated a study that estimates missile expenditures and replacement timelines as of the day of the April ceasefire. It is the clearest visualisation yet of why Trump is so reluctant to return to war.

Let us break this down, missile-by-missile and examine the serious strategic repercussions of expending ammunition at this rate, and the dangers of taking so long to replenish stocks.