A distinctive aspect of the Gaza war has been the prevalence of faux academia. Report after report contained distorted data, wild assumptions, and ludicrous extrapolations that bolster the Hamas narrative of “Israel bad.” Of course, the invented academic field of “genocide studies” is the most egregious, but amongst a packed field, The Lancet, Action on Armed Violence (AOAV), and AirWars have allowed some truly questionable propaganda to pass through their credibility filters. Even the renowned Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) permitted an atrocity propaganda literature review to go unchallenged – much to the internal dismay of their full-time researchers.

This historiography of pseudo-academic garbage exemplifies the Brandolini Principle (also known as the Bullshit Asymmetry Principle). This theory states that the effort required to refute nonsense is much greater than that required to produce it. This makes misinformation easier to spread than to debunk, especially when combined with cognitive biases such as confirmation bias. Crafting a lie is quick, but disproving it demands effort, research, and time, often failing to reach the same audience or have the same impact as the original falsehood.

We often see only the cake, but rarely gain insight into how it is made. Nonetheless, a recent post by @History__Speaks on X allows us to observe the process behind these pseudo-academic attacks. Our protagonist, Matthew Ghobriel Cockerill, claims to present serious research into Israeli targeting decisions in Gaza. The punchline is quick: he suggests doing this entirely through open-source material. No classified intelligence, no operational context, no access to targeting data—just social media posts, public casualty lists, and whatever Hamas-controlled institutions or his correspondent in Gaza are willing to share. This is a truly embarrassing example of methodological cosplay presented as serious research.

Let us start with the fundamental issue. Modern military targeting cannot be reconstructed from X or Telegram. Targeting decisions rely on classified intelligence: HUMINT, SIGINT, aerial surveillance, pattern-of-life analysis, and real-time operational feeds. None of this information is public, and it never will be. Any analysis that deliberately omits these sources is fundamentally flawed. You cannot reverse-engineer intent from propaganda fragments and then accuse a professional military of war crimes.

The core assumption behind this project is breathtakingly stupid: if something is not visible in open source, it does not exist. If the researcher cannot find public evidence that a target was a combatant, they interpret that absence as proof that the person was a civilian and therefore unlawfully targeted. This contradicts every serious evidentiary standard in existence. The absence of evidence is mistaken for evidence of absence, and the chaos of war is unjustifiably ignored. According to this logic, any covert military activity is automatically deemed illegitimate because secrecy is treated as proof of guilt. No court, military lawyer, or serious academic would accept this reasoning for a second. This is flawed logic, unworthy of a first-year research paper, let alone a project aiming to be taken seriously.

This leads directly to a second failure: a complete misunderstanding of the law of armed conflict. Distinction and proportionality are judged based on the information available to commanders at the time of the strike, not on what an activist can gather from Telegram weeks later. Intelligence errors happen. Targets move. Militants may co-locate with civilians. Civilian casualties, tragic as they are, do not automatically indicate intent. A hospital might be bombed because a terrorist’s rocket malfunctions or because a weapons depot was hidden underneath. These are things no observer on X can discern.

An error is not the same as intent, but in this sham of a research project, every civilian casualty is treated as ipso facto evidence of a deliberate war crime. This researcher’s worldview does not seem to allow for accidents or the ugly reality that Hamas uses human shields, making civilian risk unavoidable. No, in his simplistic narrative, if a civilian died, then Israel must have meant to kill them – after all, he cannot see the militants, so they were not there, right? It is a childishly binary view of war. By ignoring the entire realm of classified intelligence and wartime uncertainty, he is basically doing paint-by-numbers moralising.

Cockerill’s dependence on Gaza social media worsens the illusion. Gaza is ruled by Hamas, an authoritarian armed group that controls media production, intimidates journalists, and suppresses reports on its military activities. Hamas prevents locals from recording rocket launches from civilian areas or fighters among families. Consequently, Gaza’s social media consistently deletes militant presence while highlighting civilian hardship. Presenting this information environment as unbiased is reckless blindness.

Worse still, Cockerill openly admits to liaising with the Gaza Ministry of Health, an institution run by Hamas during an active war, with the ludicrous assertion that they are just “civil servants”. This alone should end the conversation. It reveals a complete lack of understanding of how Hamas has infiltrated every aspect of Gazan civil life for 20 years. The MoH has a direct incentive to inflate civilian casualty figures and erase militant identities, and it has done so consistently. Collaborating with a belligerent party’s information arm while claiming neutrality is indefensible. You cannot outsource your data collection to one side in the conflict and then posture as an impartial investigator. At that point, you are no longer researching the war but participating in it, in an informational sense.

The intellectual lineage of this project is obvious: it is AirWars all over again. The same methodological sleight of hand. The same overconfidence, lacking access to genuine intelligence. The same collection of social media claims, presented as forensic truth. AirWars gained a reputation by counting allegations as facts and treating propaganda as data, and this project repeats those errors nearly exactly. The only difference is that the flaws are now so well-documented that repeating them can only be a deliberate act.

Then there is the plan to publish via AOAV, described as “respectable.” This is simply not true. AOAV’s leadership has openly campaigned against Israel for years, including promoting the genocide hoax in Gaza. This is not a neutral research platform; it is an activist ecosystem. Publishing there does not enhance credibility: it indicates that the author knows their work would not withstand rigorous peer review by neutral military, intelligence, or legal professionals. It is a safe ideological bubble where conclusions are celebrated rather than examined.

Remove the academic jargon, and this project is extremely simple. It starts with the assumption that Israel is intentionally killing civilians. It then develops a method guaranteed to “prove” that conclusion by excluding all evidence that might challenge it. Classified intelligence is disregarded because it is inaccessible. Operational context is ignored. Hamas-controlled information is given priority. Anything that is not visible in open sources is considered non-existent. The final product is presented as objective scholarship.

This is propaganda with footnotes, but it is rare for a researcher to be so pompous and confident in his echo chamber that he explains the sleight of hand before the magic show begins. The most charitable interpretation is that its author genuinely does not understand how wars are fought, how intelligence operates, or how the law is applied in combat situations. The less charitable interpretation is that he understands perfectly well – and is counting on his audience not to. Either way, no serious person should take this work seriously. We can only thank him for revealing his hand in advance.