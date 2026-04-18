Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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NAOMI ROSS's avatar
NAOMI ROSS
8h

Is it open or has it closed again? Whoever believes that Iran is a truth teller and USA is a liar needs to sit down and shut up. Unless you are like Andrew knowledgeable it is better to read and leave the commentary to those that know

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Solstice Sunset's avatar
Solstice Sunset
4h

Sounds like a HUDNA

In the meantime, the world has had a tremendous revealing, and I think "next steps" depend on what the world does with what was revealed--not just the spin of things.

Sadly, I think the people of Iran are hurt and I have no idea if they will ever get rid of the Islamists regime who actually has terrorists from nearby countries to keep their rape and murder regime alive.

Thank you for writing this. I wasn't reading as much on the war except for your pieces because it's more depressing than I can emotionally handle.

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