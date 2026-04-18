The one constant in the Iran war is that whenever anything significant occurs, we will be immediately deluged with a contradictory storm of narratives. It is disorientating to have a war so militarily one-sided yet with no decisive outcome, leaving political actors free to step into the void and fill it with noise. Trump won/Iran won/Trump lost/Iran lost; all absolutely contradictory. Allow me to try to cut through the noise for you.

The cleanest way to read this moment is to distrust both camps. The “Iran lost” story has a clear basis: Tehran reopened the Strait of Hormuz under pressure, its economy is badly damaged, it has been militarily battered, and the regime plainly wants to avoid an open-ended apocalypse.

The “Iran won” story also has a grounding in reality: Iran has not accepted US terms, has not abandoned enrichment, and has used the Strait of Hormuz to force Washington back into a bargaining process it did not want. For now, the regime has survived, which was always their initial metric of success; all else is gravy.

However, both narratives jump too quickly from signals to settlement. We still do not have the final terms of the deal. Ignore the bluster and noise from Trump: we simply do not know the terms of any deal because it has not publicly been signed or declared yet (and, if the terms are sub-optimal for Washington, Trump can always just hide the worst parts in a secret annex, as he did in the disgraceful Doha deal with the Taliban). Significant gaps remain, especially on the nuclear file, and the most either side is currently pursuing is a temporary memorandum to prevent a return to war, not a completed grand bargain. Therefore, anyone claiming concrete conclusions is obviously pushing a political agenda.

For example, what Richard Kemp in the Telegraph gets right here, up to a point, is that pressure has worked. Trump’s blockade remains in force against Iran even after the reopening of the strait, and Tehran would not be reopening Hormuz now if it believed survival required indefinite closure. Trump is under economic pressure at home and wants a diplomatic exit, but that does not erase the fact that Iran itself is under intense strain, too. Therefore, reopening appears to be evidence that the regime wants to contain risk and buy time. It is a concession in that narrow sense. However, what it is not, at least not yet, is proof of surrender.

The operational picture remains conditional. Hormuz has not returned to normal commercial life. Ships are moving again, and a convoy of tankers left the Gulf early this morning, but the reopening still depends on Iranian coordination, designated safe lanes, and a fragile ceasefire structure. Iran has explicitly tied continued openness to US compliance with the truce, while Trump has said the blockade on Iran itself remains in place until a full transaction is complete. This does not sound like a conclusive deal to me.

What the more regime-sympathetic analysis (here, for example) gets right is that Tehran has not backed down on its core red lines. Enrichment remains a live point of dispute, not a concession (see the difference in messaging between the two sides, below). Iran’s missile programme remains publicly non-negotiable. The current talks centre on uranium stockpiles, the duration of any halt to nuclear work, sanctions relief, frozen assets, and interim shipping arrangements. Even on Hormuz, Tehran has reopened passage in a way that preserves a measure of practical control rather than restoring the pre-war status quo wholesale. Therefore, the idea that Iran has retained leverage is credible. The bolder claim, that it has already cashed that leverage into a new strategic order, is not.

Conflicting messaging from Washington and Iran

That is the central weakness in both competing takes. One side mistakes pressure for capitulation. The other mistakes leverage for diplomatic success. In reality, the reporting indicates that Washington and Tehran want a deal because they have both discovered that escalation is costly, but neither has yet agreed to the terms required for a durable deal. The nuclear issues remain unresolved, including the fate of highly enriched uranium and the duration of Iran’s suspension of sensitive work. The fact that both sides are still arguing publicly over these basics is the strongest evidence that the end state is not settled.

That leaves us with a harder strategic conclusion. If Iran is not on the verge of capitulation, further coercion may have diminishing utility. The regime remains entrenched after weeks of bombardment, and many Iranians fear any deal could be followed by tighter internal repression, not collapse. That does not make Tehran strong in any simple sense. It does, however, suggest that a state built around revolutionary survival and collective discipline may consolidate under siege rather than fracture. In that context, negotiation carries an obvious downside: it may stabilise the regime, but it remains the more plausible route to constraining the nuclear file. Military pressure can punish Tehran, but it is far less clear that it can remake Tehran.

The honest thesis, then, is narrower than either side wants: Iran has been hurt, but not broken; Iran has leverage, but has not banked it; and until there are final terms, both the “Iran lost” and “Iran won” stories are reading the last chapter before it has been written. I expect that chapter to be written this week, as neither side wishes to return to all-out war. Then we may make conclusive assessments based on facts rather than Truth Social bluster.