Andrew Fox

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Veronica Coak
Jul 27, 2024

Global political war, keep saying it until all see. Great timely article about recent history wr should all be more aware of.

Re reading From Beirut to Jerusalem by Thomas Friedman now. Fills the gap.

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Brian of London
Jun 24, 2024

Not sure how a carrier in the Med helps stop blockades. The problem is in the Red Sea. Neither Iran nor the Houtis have anything much in the Med.

But the problem is the denuded American Navy can't really station a carrier in both the eastern Med and the Red Sea.

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