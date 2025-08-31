Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j p m's avatar
j p m
12h

I don't read Cesspool X. Surprised the pro Israel types would be attacking you as I would bet most of the IDF and Generals probably agree with you on Gaza City. Regarding the PaliNazis I find it hard to distinguish the Socialists from the National socialists in social media. Go to any Socialist site like The Young Turks, Jimmy Dore, Democracy Now, or "As a Jew" Katie Halper and most of the viewer comments are pure Nazi rhetoric.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison R Noyes's avatar
Alison R Noyes
13h

Have just read your short piece at the beginning. What higher honour could you win than the disapproval of the distinguished Rivkah Brown!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture