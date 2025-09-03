Doron Kadosh broke this piece in Israel, in Hebrew, yesterday. It deserves a wider audience, so I have adapted the Hebrew-to-English AI translation. Perfect timing, as this aligns with my new paper for the Henry Jackson Society, which launches today with an online event at 5 pm UK time. You can sign up here if you would like to attend. My paper discusses the strategic effect Hamas has had through its weaponisation of information, dominating the global narrative to achieve tactical gains on the battlefield. My paper gives the “what” and “why”, and Doron Kadosh has revealed the “how”.

A thousand operational agents and information warfare cells across the Strip - and the plan devised by Abu Obaida to prevent the operation to take Gaza City: this is how Hamas’s influence and propaganda apparatus functions in Gaza.

In light of President Trump’s statement this week, saying Israel “may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations…” in Gaza, this morning we revealed a series of new findings about Hamas’s propaganda, information warfare, and influence apparatus, which until this week was headed by the spokesman of Hamas’s Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida.

1. Hamas’s propaganda and influence group included about 1,500 terrorists, which is roughly twice the number of all the regular soldiers in equivalent IDF units - the IDF Spokesman and the Influence Department. This apparatus, built and significantly expanded over the past decade by Abu Obeida, comprised about 400 operators during Operation Protective Edge, and has quadrupled since then.

2. Most of the 1,000-strong force consists of influence operators deployed in the field, within Hamas's battalions and brigades. Each battalion and brigade in the military wing has a deputy commander for propaganda, a senior representative on behalf of Abu Obayda who manages awareness efforts, and beneath him, operators known as “operational documenters” trained in field filming. In recent years, Abu Obaida has led a significant procurement and equipping campaign for GoPro cameras, camera protection kits, carrying bags, and batteries.

3. Every battalion and brigade operates a propaganda unit where video editors produce propaganda videos. Each video Hamas releases showing guerrilla actions against Israeli forces originates there. The operator goes into the field with a camera, joins up with a combat squad, and transmits footage back to the operations cell. They receive the material in real time, regardless of whether the squad has been eliminated or hit: the footage exists, and a video can be edited from it. The unit's motto: The action is less important - documenting it is more crucial. The IDF has repeatedly targeted these propaganda units during the conflict, but Hamas relocates them frequently, to schools and hospitals, and all that is needed is a laptop with an internet connection.

4. The rest of the team consists of about 400 operators based in operations centres in the Gaza Strip. Some are editors who produce Hamas’s propaganda videos, while others are “listeners” who monitor Israeli communications, analyse trends in the public discourse in Israel, and suggest influence strategies accordingly.

5. Abu Obaida was directly involved in every Hamas combat operation. No military action by Hamas in recent years - whether during Protective Edge, the Return Marches at the fence, Guardian of the Walls, or on October 7 - would have been executed without undergoing standard combat procedures and receiving Abu Obaida's approval of influence plans. Security sources state: “Hamas understands that its power lies in asymmetry against us, and in how to tell the story. This is one of its most effective weapons - and therefore it invests so much in it. There is no action today in Hamas in which the propaganda apparatus is not an integral part.”

6. Abu Obaida personally handled and invested in psychological terror regarding the hostages: He was one of the planners and initiators of the hostage videos and the use of them to influence Israel’s strategy. He was personally involved in every video, which hostages would appear, what they would say, and how they would be filmed. He also used to surround himself with hostages, which made it a challenge to eliminate him during the war and ensure that hostages would not be harmed. In the strike in which he was eliminated this week, intelligence sources verified this thoroughly.

7. In the hostage release ceremonies during the latest deal, Abu Obaida personally led the propaganda efforts: He was present at the ceremonies and personally briefed the hostages before they went on stage—what to say and what to do (he knew Hebrew well). Even the distribution of the cynical “release certificates” and the horrible gifts given to the hostages at those ceremonies— all ideas from his mind.

8. Most recently, Abu Obaida devised a plan to prevent the anticipated entry into Gaza City in Operation Gideon Chariots B: He addressed the issue of how to block IDF tanks and APCs using propaganda and influence strategies aimed at affecting the Israeli government and cabinet. He intended to achieve this through psychological terror tactics that would utilise the hostages.

9. The IDF has so far eliminated more than 200 operators from Hamas's influence network, most of them in command ranks, but over 1,000 propaganda operators are still active. Now Hamas is trying to identify who will replace Abu Obaida, likely one of the five deputy propaganda officers who were under him in each of the Al Qassam brigades. As far as is known, he didn’t have a primary deputy who would serve as a natural replacement. His elimination was carried out after three failed attempts; it was performed very carefully, similar to all military wing leaders. The Aman personnel intelligence unit investigated more than 30 individuals in his entourage to determine his location until a breakthrough allowed his elimination.