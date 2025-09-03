Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EKB🎗️'s avatar
EKB🎗️
4h

What I find astonishing though is how quick the world is ready to believe the propaganda. Not that Israel has done a poor job of it. But why would anyone in their right minds believe what a terror group promotes? The fact that news organizations are so quick to also get on the Hamas bandwagon also is disturbing. I wouldn't call any of them journalists anymore. You have to think critically who is giving you information. There is a reason underlying all this acceptance of Hamas lies....hmm what could it be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
No Reply Needed (A.E Stahl)'s avatar
No Reply Needed (A.E Stahl)
3h

It's just as you correctly noted in "Hamas's likely course of action" (even though you were writing specifically on Gaza City, it still applies) - this extremely cynical use of technology for propagandistic purposes could result in arguably the worst outcome for Israel, no matter the steps taken by the IDF to prevent civilian harm: "delegitimise Israel and cement its pariah status on the world stage". Unfortunately, while pushing back, Israel isn't doing enough to combat Hamas' impressive. albeit repugnant and deplorable, disinformation campaign. The country technically has an IDF Spox but Israel doesn't dip into its treasure trove of native English speakers to do the job, and it doesn't help (that's an understatement) that Israel shuttered its Public Diplomacy Directorate about a week after 7 October 2023, never to be revived. Sadly (and frighteningly) despite Israel presenting video, photographic, and audio evidence to reveal the lies and propaganda, somehow how physical evidence is taken less seriously than a Telegram or TikTok video.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture