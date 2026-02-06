Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison R Noyes's avatar
Alison R Noyes
6h

Thank you for continuing to educate someone like me in the lessons of war.

I'm not even close to the Naming of Parts let alone anything else.

Reply
Share
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
4h

It certainly takes chutzpah for those who planned the Iraq counter-insurgency to criticize the IDF.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture