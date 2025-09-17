Andrew Fox

Ian Mark Sirota
5h

You are unfortunately exactly right. Israel has zero good options. None whatsoever. And that is just as how Hamas wanted it. I don't know if there has ever in world history been a movement such as Hamas which can turn military defeat and terrorist atrocities into overwhelming PR victories. It's mind-boggling. The more it gets pounded, the more support it gets. And, since Israel absolutely sucks at PR and counter-propaganda, it is getting crushed in the court of world opinion.

Aviel
5h

As always a thoughtful analysis, but as more frequently of late, I hope your skepticism is unwarranted.

Wish I had a good reason to believe otherwise.

