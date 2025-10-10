Fox On War

Dave
11h

I think you are being a little unfair to Bibi there. The relentless military pressure placed on Hezbollah and the removal of Iran as a nuclear power has forced Hamas' puppet masters to the negotiating table and the devastatingly efficient campaign in Gaza City (which was, like Rafah, supposed to be impossible to crack, kudos IDF) has put Hamas on life support.

The biggest shame here is for the Biden administration. It appears Qatar were brought to the table by having the US Airbase threatened with removal by the Trump administration. If Biden had done the same on 8th October 2023, this war would have ended a lot sooner.

Veronica Coak
9h

Epic piece of work, covers every thought one might have had and adds more to consider.

Think Israel is stuck with the genocide libel, gived the brainwashed and braindead a reason to perform.

