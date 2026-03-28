Part One

We are still in the phase where everyone has a hot take on the Iran War that stems straight from their biases: either an overwhelming success or a disastrous strategic failure. The simplest way to misunderstand the situation is to think it looks the same from every capital. It does not. From Jerusalem, it appears as an overdue strategic repair. From Washington, it seems like a campaign of clear tactical superiority slipping into strategic ambiguity. From Tehran, it appears as an ideological endurance test in which simply surviving is regarded as success. From the rest of the world, it looks like an inflationary, supply-chain, and humanitarian shock that is only starting to impact. The odd thing about this war is that all four perspectives contain some truth.

From an Israeli perspective, the overall situation is difficult to deny: the existential threat has been gradually diminished. Ali Khamenei is no longer alive, other senior regime figures and Revolutionary Guards members have been eliminated, and Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure have suffered significant damage. For many Israelis, foreshortened 12 Day War aside, this campaign feels like the first time the source of the threat is being targeted directly rather than just its proxies. However, this victory is not without cost. Israelis still live under the siren cycle, continue to run to shelters, and some Iranian missiles still penetrate. Arad and Dimona were significantly hit last week, and now the Houthis have become directly involved in the conflict as well. While relief is real, so too is the sense of vulnerability.

Smoke has been seen rising over Beirut's southern suburbs overnight, following Israeli air strikes. (AP: Bilal Hussein )

From the American point of view, the temptation is to claim victory. US military strength has once again demonstrated its ability to destroy fixed targets on a large scale, shape the battlespace, and operate across the region with overwhelming dominance, a capability no other military on Earth can match. Marco Rubio states the campaign is on or ahead of schedule, that it should conclude within weeks rather than months, and that US objectives can be achieved without ground troops. On the limited tactical level, that is a reasonable claim. The issue is that war is not judged solely on tactical success. American intelligence can verify the destruction of only about a third of Iran’s missile and drone stockpiles, Iran keeps attacking Israel and Gulf states, and more than 300 U.S. service members have been injured in the conflict, with 13 killed. Tactical success has not yet led to strategic resolution, but it is far too soon to call anything decisively. The war is yet young.

However, we can already identify one clear American mistake: Hormuz. Washington seems to have assumed that Tehran either could not close the strait or would not dare. Instead, Iran identified the pressure point that matters most: increasing the cost of the war faster than the White House can manage domestically. Trump has been urging aides to emphasise his original four-to-six-week timeline even as officials privately describe it as fragile. There appears to be an urgent search for an off-ramp: a 15-point proposal to Iran, a pause in threats against Iran’s power grid to calm the markets, and a pattern of contradictory signals in which threats are mixed with hints of diplomacy. Perhaps some of that is deliberate market theatre, maybe some of it is improvisation, or it might even be deliberate chaos to confuse the enemy; either way, it signals an administration trying to make its next move before settling the endgame.

That is where the escalatory trap lies. Officially, there are no plans for US ground troops. Unofficially, the region is gradually filling with Marines, airborne units, and “optionality”. The logic is that if air power cannot force the reopening of Hormuz or finally suppress Iran’s remaining missile threat, pressure increases for a more decisive action, whether on islands, coastal facilities, or critical nuclear assets. Every such move risks repeating the oldest American mistake in the region: starting with a limited military plan, and then discovering the political problem cannot be solved from the air.

Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division stand in formation in the town square of Sainte Mere Eglise, France, in June 2019 (Master Sgt. Daniel Wallace/82nd Airborne Division/File)

Tehran, for its part, is being misunderstood if it is viewed as a typical transactional state that can be coerced into surrender through theatrical dealmaking. This is a weakened regime, but it is also an ideological one, and its institutions were designed with decapitation in mind. The Islamic Republic has layered institutions, pre-named replacements, and an IRGC mosaic structure aimed at maintaining units even after senior leaders are killed. After the paywall, you will find an extensive analysis of what the IRGC is doing and why. Iran’s rulers believe they can claim victory simply by surviving and that they may endure more pain than their adversaries. That does not indicate Tehran is strong. It means its definition of winning is much lower, and therefore more achievable.

So, will the Iranian people rise up? Possibly, eventually, but outside powers keep making the mistake of assuming that public revolt happens on command. Since the current war began, monitoring data recorded hundreds of organised pro-regime demonstrations and only one anti-regime protest, which was violently suppressed (although, of course, we may choose to take this data with a pinch of salt). Iran is carrying out sentences against people convicted over the January protests and promising no leniency. The last major wave of anti-regime unrest broke out in late December and January, months after the June 2025 war with Israel. If a regime breakdown occurs, it is more likely to happen through exhaustion, humiliation, and economic collapse over time rather than via an immediate wartime uprising.

Iranian Basij paramilitary forces during a rally in Tehran, in April. AFP via Getty Images

Globally, the outlook is the darkest. The war has already become an economic crisis, not just a military conflict. Brent has risen more than 50% since the war started, with analysts predicting much higher levels if further export infrastructure is targeted. The UN is now working to create a mechanism to protect trade through Hormuz because fertiliser flows are being disrupted, and the World Food Programme warns that millions more could face severe hunger. The war has critically damaged 40 energy facilities across nine countries. The helium shortage caused by the Gulf disruption is already affecting chip supply chains, while Europe’s industrial core is being squeezed by shortages and price hikes in fertiliser, sulphur, aluminium, polyethylene and other vital inputs. Even a ceasefire tomorrow would not undo that damage. Insurance costs, shipping routes, repair schedules, and broken energy infrastructure each have their own momentum.

So yes: Israel has strong reasons to feel pleased. America has grounds to boast about its battlefield achievements. Iran has reasons to believe that mere survival suffices, but the broader picture is uglier than any single capital’s talking points. A malign regime may indeed be having its claws retracted, yet a war can be tactically superb and strategically reckless at the same time. Until Hormuz is genuinely reopened, until Iran’s missile threat is thoroughly neutralised rather than just dented, and until someone can articulate a plausible political end state beyond slogans, this remains less a clear victory than a gamble whose costs are spreading outwards daily.

Part Two

The second half of this piece deals with the IRGC from a military planner’s perspective, drawing on my own experience.

In Army planning, a fundamental question underpins mission analysis: what is the enemy doing, and why? (As an aside, this used to be the main first question of the British combat estimate until counterinsurgency doctrine contaminated it and it became something pink and fluffy about “the situation”.)

This question encourages planners to look beyond surface actions to understand intent, constraints, and capabilities. Movements, fires, and messaging are seen as observable indicators of a decision cycle shaped by objectives, capabilities, and risk tolerance. By analysing both action and purpose, one avoids mirror-imaging and hindsight bias, develops more credible courses of action, and enhances anticipation rather than reaction. It is a straightforward heuristic, but it guides everything from intelligence preparation of the battlespace to wargaming and targeting.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is best understood as Iran’s regime-defence apparatus, not simply another military force. It reports directly to the Supreme Leader, oversees the ballistic missile force, the Basij paramilitary, a naval branch designed for the Gulf, a cyber command, and the Quds Force network that links Tehran to armed allies and proxies across the region and wider. Even after ongoing US-Israeli strikes and the killing of senior leaders, US intelligence still reportedly does not see the Iranian state as close to collapse, while Basij checkpoints and arrests remain firmly embedded in Tehran and throughout the country.