With the world’s attention entirely on Iran, the situation in Syria is deteriorating rapidly. Prisoner camps full of the worst ISIS fighters are in danger of being abandoned. This is a crisis that could easily spin out of control. Here is a quick overview of the situation.

Latest developments at a glance (see footnote for a quick primer on the various groupings) [1] :

Syrian forces advance: Damascus’s army has declared the capture of the strategic city of Tabqa, home to Syria’s largest dam. After a swift offensive, Syrian forces are progressing further into Raqqa province. Heavy fighting continues as Kurdish-led SDF units resist in key areas, including around vital oilfields.[2]

Ceasefire collapses: a US-mediated truce falls apart amid mutual accusations. SDF fighters withdrawing under the deal were ambushed by pro-government militias, and now remain besieged in Aleppo province, with Kurdish authorities pleading for guarantees of safe passage.[3]

Turkish intervention: Ankara openly supports Damascus’s campaign. A Turkish drone strike targeted SDF positions near Tabqa[4], and US intelligence reports that Syria’s operation is being carried out “backed by the Turkish army”.[5] Turkey’s foreign minister indicated support for force, insisting the SDF must withdraw or face military action.[6]

Kurdish “general mobilization”: the Autonomous Administration in the Kurdish-led northeast (Rojava) has declared a state of “general mobilization”, calling the conflict an “existential war” and urging civilians to arm themselves in defence of their region.[7] SDF leaders decry Damascus’s “betrayal” of last year’s peace accords and vow to hold critical ground.[8]

Humanitarian crisis: fighting has displaced tens of thousands. Around 150,000 people fled recent clashes in Aleppo[9], with reports of new evacuations as fighting intensifies. Vital infrastructure is being damaged. A Euphrates bridge and water pipelines in Raqqa have been destroyed amid the chaos, raising concerns about civilian suffering.[10]