Joe
2h

Given the vacuum of which you speak and the permissive environment for so many of these protests, it doesn’t matter to Jews that it is a fringe movement. It shows us it is being allowed by the powers that be and no one cares to address it - that is enough of an indication for us to leave imo.

NAOMI ROSS
2h

I stood my ground in a coffee house where a hijab wearing young woman spoke rubbish abt Israel.

She said zionism is a cancer and i pay my taxes so it shd be eradicated. ..... wtf my pal and i told her we were both zionists and we believed in Israel ...

Her answer: oh okay

Our answer: and we pay our taxes too

They seem to believe it is a big deal to pay taxes i say it is an obligation

Oh well .....

