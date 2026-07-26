Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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JSherman's avatar
JSherman
19h

Even the people who have never read a book about the mideast or the Israeli/Arab conflict, should have had enough common sense to understand that they have been the victim of the most successful disinformation campaign in history.

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Alison R Noyes's avatar
Alison R Noyes
19h

Thank you for staying so consistently on top of this!

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