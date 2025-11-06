I write this short missive during the dying throes of Aston Villa versus Maccabi Tel Aviv, a football match, where sport should be nothing but entertainment. Instead, it has become a concrete representation of the cancer that consumes British society as we know it.

The stout yeomen of West Midlands Police have thrown 700 officers at the event. We were told the risk was those awful Maccabi fans, who do not feature in a list of Europe’s 200 most violent fan clubs, and who are not in attendance tonight. One can only assume our valiant Brummie bobbies were deployed, in unprecedented numbers, to forestall the appearance of unexpected Jews.

As it happens, little happened outside the ground (as far as I know at time of writing). Still, the stadium was half empty and many good people were deterred from attending. My Villa WhatsApp group, including Jewish Villa fans, was the most heartbreaking thing I have read in a long time. Jewish friends; debating whether or not to attend; how to get safely from train station to stadium; how to get safely home.

Friends. Fearing for their safety, due to their religion. In England. In 2025.

That WhatsApp group broke something in me.

How the hell did we get here? How did the country of Wellington, Nelson and Churchill reach the point where Islamist gangs dictate who goes where? How did the nation, whose under-siege hearts rose to the roar of a Spitfire’s Merlin engine, reach the point where British men and women of Jewish faith debate how best to attend a sporting event in safety?

This Sunday is Armistice Day. I never go to parades or events. I lost twelve friends and colleagues in Afghanistan and Iraq. I have my poppy tattooed on my skin, and their names on a wristband I wear. They are in my heart, with me every day. I didn’t deploy to Afghanistan for this.

Every single patrol, I would make a point of being first out of base. As my men strode past me into patrol formation, I would pray a Hail Mary and one more prayer: “Lord, if you have to take one of us today; take me.” Every patrol. And every patrol where we all came back safe, I would make a point of being last man back into base, and say a prayer of thanks.

What happened in Birmingham tonight breaks me. It is entirely clear that the same Islamists I fought in Afghanistan, now have a hold on areas of my country.

I respect, without reservation, those of my Jewish friends who went there tonight to protest. But here’s the thing: it achieved nothing. I speak often at Jewish student events, for the amazing Stand With Us. I always get asked, “How do we persuade X, Y and Z?”

My answer is always the same: you can’t. Those mouth-breathing, blue haired, angry-at-their-parents, pot smoking, hipster swastika keffiyah-wearing, immature fuckwits will never change their minds.

Cede the battlefield. Let these idiots descend on Villa Park and do their screeching worst.

Pick only the fights you can win. Sway the uncommitted. Persuade the silent majority, and make them a little less silent. Confronting the idiots is picking a fight you cannot win: it only puts the fight into the headlines, and that is their victory. The fight is not our victory.

Work at the lowest level. Persuade just one neutral, and they will persuade another, and another will persuade another. The world’s narrative is against Jews and Israel. You cannot fight the narrative. Focus your fight on the uncommitted. Bring them over to our side.

A famous Jew, prior to his arrest by the Romans, prayed: “My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.” Those words were my credo in Afghanistan, and many years later, when I stood in the garden of Gethsemane, I broke down in tears at standing in the same place where those words were spoken.

Friends, this cup of raging antisemitism sits in front of us. If it will not pass from us, we must drink it, but on our terms. Pick our battles. Let rage the noisy, but small, antisemitic mob. Focus on the fights we can win: our friends, who love us, but know nothing beyond the headlines. For example, those who love football, and who (like me) hate the political storm this has become.

Avoid extremism. Preach to the moderates and the silent majority. Persuade them to be less silent. That is how we win.

To pivot from Jesus to Samwise Gamgee: “There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for.”

As Gandalf said: “Doom hangs still on a thread. Yet hope is still, if we can but stand unconquered for a little while.”

There is still hope. All is not lost. But we must pick the fights we can win, and win them.

We are on the right side. Never lose sight of that. And let us pick our battles wisely.