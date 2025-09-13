Charlie Kirk’s dreadful murder should have been a moment to pause. A time to stop, reflect, and ask: what kind of country has America become? Instead, it has prompted the opposite response. The shock barely lasted a news cycle before left and right retreated to their trenches, each side racing to weaponise the incident for its own narrative.

On the right, “America First” swiftly sanctified Kirk, turning him into a martyr for their cause. His death was reinterpreted not as an act of pointless violence but as evidence that conservatives are under threat. On the left, the reaction was divided: some reverted to familiar talking points about gun control, while others in darker corners of social media openly cheered. Montana Tucker’s compilation makes for sobering viewing.

The sheer lack of self-awareness across the spectrum is striking.

Political violence often moves beyond the individual. It becomes about the story. In death, Kirk is no longer a fallible human being; he has become a myth. Movements have always transformed victims into symbols, but digital culture accelerates and distorts this process. Within hours of the shooting, memes, hashtags, and heavily edited images circulated online. Each side sought to take control of the narrative, reshaping Kirk into whatever figure suited their worldview.

History is full of examples. From the Sarajevo assassination that ignited Europe in 1914 to the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. that galvanised the civil rights movement, violence has the power to create martyrs and deepen divisions. What is new today is not the process but its speed and scope. Social media ensures that no death remains private; every tragedy becomes content.

The rush to assign blame followed the familiar pattern. On the right, the shooter was quickly characterised as a radical liberal with a transgender partner, evidence of “woke extremism.” For the left, slogans found drawn on cartridges were seen as proof of alt-right ideology. Few paused to question whether either claim was accurate. We still do not know for sure, and the truth will out in due course. In the meantime, the best course of action is not to speculate; however, as we all know, the demand for clicks will not allow for such patience.

This is the new rhythm of American politics: shock, speculation, narrative capture, doubling down. The facts matter less than the ability to weaponise them. Instead of a moment for reflection, each side treats tragedy as ammunition.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect was not the conspiracy theories themselves, but the delight we saw. Segments of the online left openly celebrated Kirk’s death, framing it as a moral victory (see Montana’s clip, above). That reaction mirrors the right’s own tendency to valorise vigilantes who shoot rioters or confront immigrants at the border. Both sides increasingly share the same bleak logic: violence is not only acceptable but praiseworthy when directed at those considered illegitimate. Let us not forget that the far-right committed all 23 extremist killings documented by the ADL in 2023. This is not solely a left-wing problem.

The Troubles in Northern Ireland offer a warning. Each killing became a justification for the next, each funeral a rallying point. Once political murder is normalised, once cheering an enemy’s death becomes culturally acceptable, the cycle is extraordinarily difficult to break.

Why does no one pause? Why has nothing been learned? Psychology provides part of the answer. Polarisation turns every event into an identity test. To express doubt or to acknowledge nuance risks being cast out by one’s own side. Group identity becomes more important than the truth.

Social media intensifies this dynamic. Outrage is rewarded with attention; cruelty goes viral. The middle ground is invisible. In that environment, a murder becomes content.

In 1858, that other famous victim of political assassination, Abraham Lincoln, warned: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” He was speaking of slavery, but the principle applies to America today. A republic cannot endure when its citizens treat one another as enemies to be destroyed rather than fellow citizens to be persuaded.

Kirk’s death was another test of whether America can still see itself as one house. The response suggests not. The incident has already been absorbed into the culture war, filed alongside countless other grievances, and stripped of its human significance. Instead of national mourning, there is national score-settling.

The rapid disappearance of the Kirk incident into the chaos of the culture war shows something deeper: America is trapped in a death spiral of mutual distrust. Each side is preparing for conflict, viewing every act of violence as evidence of the other’s malevolence.

Instead of reflection, there is acceleration. Instead of mourning, there is myth-making. Instead of dialogue, there is trench warfare.

The tragedy is not only that a man was gunned down. It is also that his death has become just another data point in America’s downward trajectory, confirmation that nothing has been learned. Unless something fundamental shifts in the American psyche, Lincoln’s warning will prove prophetic once again. A house divided cannot stand.