Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
3h

Excellent words. Would that people in this country would listen to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Veronica Coak's avatar
Veronica Coak
2h

Wow, excellent words indeed. 'Myth making, acceleration'. Happening as we read, easy to get taken along with it. Best to stand back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture