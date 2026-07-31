Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Neves's avatar
Sara Neves
4h

Totally agree, and a lot of people thought that Ceuta was actually in Spain and not in Northern Africa. It is quite similar to what happens with Turkey from time to time. With Morocco it’s usually tied to territorial disputes, and with Turkey it’s usually to pressure the EU to keep its financial aid pacts to control migration to European territories.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rosie's avatar
Rosie
3h

It's almost as though some people actually want the worst to happen! Thank you, as always, for bringing us the truth...and also some good news for once 🦊

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture