Andrew Fox

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4hEdited

It seems to me that the diplomatic breakthrough is that it explicitly puts the IDF and the LAF on the same side. If, as I expect we all know, the LAF struggles to maintain peace, dominance, and leadership in those two zones, I presume it would be possible for the IDF to support them in doing so with training, with weapons, and potentially with men. This would make it a very powerful thing to see Israeli and Lebanese soldiers fighting on the same side against Hezbollah, even in those limited zones. We might hope that this will expand to a wider geography over time and lead to a unified front against Hezbollah. Do you think that is a feasible outcome?

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Sara Neves's avatar
Sara Neves
3hEdited

Yes, it seems to me that the only way this situation can get solved, is with the union of all the major countries in the area against Hezbollah. Not only in political and military terms, but also in trying to end their funds and finally, like you stated, Lebanon, in this case, offer the proper care and protection to their civilians.

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