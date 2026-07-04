Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
3h

Palestinians are the only people on the planet, I believe, who inherit refugee status. It’s absurd.

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Brent Davis's avatar
Brent Davis
2h

Amen brother. The whole picture is upside-down... the British government should be doing the right thing, instead of the wrong thing, and the right thing should begin with banning the Muslim Brotherhood from British soil, and reclaiming Britain's Western values as paramount. That might begin to sort out the British government's bizarrely contradictory policy on the Palestinians, which as it stands, as you point out, insanely supports exceptionalism at the expense of peace. It's absolutely crazy... and we will all end up paying dearly for the folly of our feckless, clueless governments' policies along these lines. And I'm making no exception for Australia--things are just as crazy here at the moment. It's truly frightening

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