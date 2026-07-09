On the Fourth of July, Washington staged a show. Freedom 250 saw 850,000 fireworks launched from ten sites around the National Mall, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, West Potomac Park, and barges on the Potomac. It was designed as a spectacle, and on those terms it worked. The capital looked upwards. The sky detonated. The USA celebrated itself, staged in colour and noise.

Five days later, Washington was watching a different kind of fireworks. With tiresome predictability, Trump’s ceasefire with Iran has, at least partially, collapsed over continued Iranian attacks on shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command announced a new round of strikes on Iran, claiming to have struck more than eighty targets, including air defences, command-and-control nodes, coastal radar, anti-ship missile facilities, and IRGC boats near the Strait of Hormuz. The stated purpose was to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping following attacks on three vessels in the Strait. Last night, Iran returned fire with strikes on US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait. This morning, it is reported that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz came to a complete stop.

The two displays belong to different worlds, yet they share a political origin. One was ceremonial pyrotechnics for a national holiday. The other was organised violence by a superpower. Both translated state capacity into light, thunder, and awe, and produced a brief emotional satisfaction. Both left a haze behind.

The military strikes will have caused real damage. That should not be minimised. The United States remains exceptionally good at this form of warfare. When Washington decides to break stuff, stuff usually gets broken.

The problem is that breaking hardware is not the same as breaking the regime’s will and cohesion. Where is the political theory of victory here? There is no serious reason to believe the Islamic Republic will abandon its religious-revolutionary ambitions simply because America has destroyed another tranche of assets. The regime’s hostility to the United States and enmity towards Israel is non-negotiable. Its use of proxies, maritime pressure, missiles, drones, hostage-taking, ideological mobilisation, and martyrdom theatre is not an outer layer that can be peeled away from an otherwise normal state.