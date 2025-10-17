My first Aston Villa game was a 6-2 win against Everton under the lights at Villa Park in 1989. I was nine years old.

Since that day, Villa Park has been my home from home. I have seen two trophies (three if you count the European Cup, but I was 2 when we conquered all of Europe, so I cannot really claim that one), and probably more downs than ups, but that grand old Victorian stadium has always been a place where politics gets parked at the turnstile. A place where you could have a pint with your mates regardless of skin colour or creed, where everyone bled claret and blue, sang about the misguided advice of My Old Man, reminded the away end we forgot they were there, and raised hymns to Paul McGrath.

The Holte End: facial hair edition

Football, for me, has always been the great leveller: a space where belonging transcends division. Sport is a unifier that crosses borders, languages, and nationalities.

However, this week, West Midlands Police told us they cannot guarantee the safety of Israeli fans at Villa Park. Let that sink in.

They have banned Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their Europa Conference League game against Aston Villa because they cannot keep Jews safe in Birmingham.

This is not about unpleasant Israeli football chants, however much people want to pretend it is. The violence we saw last year in Amsterdam was not a “reaction” to Maccabi fans singing idiotic things. Most of those thugs who rampaged through Amsterdam hunting Jews would not understand songs in Hebrew if their lives depended on it.

Court transcripts from the Dutch trials made that absolutely clear. The so-called “Jew hunt,” as the perpetrators themselves called it, was organised days in advance of the game. Whilst malign actors like Owen Jones claim it was spontaneous outrage, the evidence clearly shows it was premeditated antisemitic violence.

In a WhatsApp group of over 900 members, antisemitic language was rife. One user, Rachid O, shared live locations of “cancer Jews to beat up.” Another, Umutcan, boasted of his “Jew hunt.” After he had gone on his rampage, a friend posted: “He thumped a lot of Jews. He was the star of the evening again.”

They were not even all locals. “Where are the buses from Utrecht?” one user asked. “They’re on their way with 70–80 men aboard,” came the reply.

When they finally found Maccabi fans in central Amsterdam, they posted, “ASSEMBLE AT CENTRAL STATION” and “WE HAVE TO MAKE THOSE CANCER JEWS FEEL WHAT THEY DID TO OUR BROTHERS.”

That is what happened. It was a premeditated pogrom, not a punch-up that occurred during the course of events. When people now tell you the Aston Villa decision is about “Amsterdam” and “Maccabi fans singing anti-Arab songs,” they are talking nonsense. I would bet money that the reason for the ban is a credible threat from the far left and extremist Muslim alliance against Israeli fans.

What West Midlands Police are really saying is chilling: they cannot protect Jews from a repeat of Amsterdam because mobs now rule our streets.

That is what this decision means. Even worse, it is not just about Israelis. If they cannot protect Jews, what happens when other groups become targets? When does it become my safety, or yours, that is deemed too difficult to defend? I have already received one online threat to stab me if I attend the game. If Jews are not safe, am I?

We have reached the point where it seems the police are admitting defeat, lacking both the will and the means to confront this problem. Every police force in this country can send PSU serials (public order units). They do it for the G7. They do it for royal weddings. They can flood the streets with police officers when they choose to.

If we cannot police one football match at Villa Park, we are finished as a country. Melodramatic, yes, but this feels like a real tipping point.

This decision reeks of politics. It comes after pressure from local figures, including the pro-Gaza MP for Perry Barr, who publicly petitioned for the game to be postponed or cancelled. And lo and behold, the police have now decided they cannot protect the away fans.

So instead of tackling antisemitic extremism, we have chosen to appease it. Instead of standing up to those who spread lies about Israel and Jews, we have caved in.

This is how disinformation wins; not just online, but in the real world, when institutions lose their moral bearings.

The police can deploy hundreds to protect politicians at party conferences. They can lock down city centres for climate protests, but when it comes to Jewish football fans, they throw up their hands and say: sorry, too risky, with the flimsiest pretence that this is not motivated by hardcore anti-Israel political activists.

Villa Park sits in one of Britain’s most diverse areas. If we are serious about multiculturalism, it is a place that should be a living testament to how communities can coexist. Immigration has changed it, yes, but it should never have made it dangerous for Jews to be there safely. Yet here we are. How shallow the idea of “multiculturalism” looks now.

In the aftermath of the Manchester synagogue attack, the symbolism is staggering. In 2025, in England, Jews are being told they cannot attend a football match because the police fear antisemitic violence.

The job of the police is to confront threats, not to avoid them. If they have credible intelligence of a threat against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, then the answer is not to ban the victims. They should step up, flood the area with officers, make arrests, and send a message that Britain does not negotiate with hatred.

Once you start excluding Jews for their own safety, you are normalising their exclusion. We have seen where that road leads before.

The Villa I grew up with, the club and the fanbase I love, are not afraid of anyone. We stand together. We stand against hate.

This decision is both a stain on British football and a stain on Britain itself.

Up The Villa.

Down with this monstrous reflection of our national decline. I hope the Prime Minister lives up to his strong words on antisemitism and ensures this division is reversed. If he does not, we are lost.