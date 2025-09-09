Last Sunday in London, 70,000 people marched against antisemitism. The situation for British Jews is dire. Excrement smeared on synagogues, rising antisemitic crime, and fully 20% of the population now polled as holding antisemitic views. Jewish friends of mine now openly talk about whether Jewry has a future in the United Kingdom. It is a tragic state of affairs.

As with the USA, in Great Britain, the youth have been most subverted by Hamas propaganda from Gaza. The TikTok generation has been an easy target for viral images of war, which are presented as something more sinister. This is directly reflected in campus antisemitism.

Our intern at the Henry Jackson Society, Tali Smus, has taken a stand as a student who has faced this abuse firsthand. She spoke at the rally on Sunday, and her words deserve a wider audience. She has given me permission to relay them to you.

Tali Smus and Andrew Fox (with Jonny Gould and Jake Wallis Simons photobombing in the background)

Please read and share. You can follow Tali’s work at thebritishzioness.com.

My name is Tali, and I am a Jewish student at King’s College London.

I began university with excitement, but on my first day, I found myself in a group chat with people harassing and threatening me, sending messages like:

“Is there an effing f***ing Zionist in this group chat?”

“We’ve fished out a Zionist.”

“Get ‘em out.”

“Can’t wait to see you tomorrow, Tali.”

This went on for two hours and left me in tears.

That was my first day of university.

On my second day, I had to have my older brother escort me to my classes. Most of my classmates decided to ignore me from then on.

On 7th October 2024, one year on from Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks, I saw a walkout of Palestine activists, chose to stand in opposition and received further threats, like:

“Bitch get down.”

“You’re not the messiah you think you are.”

“The Zionists are actually everywhere.”

“As a group, we should just band together and carry her out.”

I began to be afraid of what might happen if I turned up to my classes again.

I was struggling to get through that week. So, I spoke with the university’s wellness advisor. Not five minutes into the conversation, the advisor suggested it “may be helpful to try to understand why the other students are behaving this way” towards me.

That was the advisor I was supposed to turn to – and did turn to – for help.

I filed a report with KCL and the police. I have heard next to nothing from KCL, and the police said they were unable to help.

To this day, I cannot walk into a classroom without hostile looks thrown my way, two empty seats on either side of me, or having to decide if I should tuck in my Star of David.

The advisor told me to try to understand why the other students are behaving this way. The truth is that I do understand.

So do Jewish students across the country, who are forced to avoid their own campuses for fear of being targeted. Antisemitic and pro-terrorist chants, signs, and encampments are commonplace, all while staff look the other way, or worse, take part.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism’s polling shows that 90% of young British Jews blame their fellow students for the rise in antisemitic incidents on UK campuses. Only 3% are confident that if a Jewish student reported an antisemitic incident, the university would take appropriate action. I am an illustration of that statistic.

With CAA, I projected my story onto KCL and we published the video last week, so you can view the whole story online.

But that’s just my story, and I’m not alone. Jewish students across the country are forced to avoid their own campuses for fear of being targeted. Antisemitic and pro-terrorist chants and signs and encampments are commonplace, all while staff look the other way, or worse, encourage it or even take part.

We deserve better than this. This must be the moment that those in power pledge to make real, tangible change for Jewish students, before it is too late. Please. Thank you for supporting the change we need to see.