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Jake Murray's avatar
Jake Murray
5h

Excellent, if utterly depressing Substack post. The scale of the disaster is unimaginable.

There is one detail that has been left out that makes it worse. Trump didn’t just kill the Kurdish part of the Israeli plan, he also killed the internal uprising part of it:

https://www.axios.com/2026/03/25/trump-netanyahu-iran-uprising-rejected

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iran-trump-protest-netanyahu-uprising-war-b2945761.html

Up until that moment the message given to Iranian protestors was to stay indoors while the US & Israel took out Iran’s defences. This message was given by Reza Pahlavi as well as Trump.

As these two articles show Netanyahu thought the time was right to trigger the uprising but Trump nixed it. The order was never given & Iran is able to tell the world was no real popular internal opposition (even though they had to import thousands of foreign fighters to police their streets).

Trump may have been right, but the fact remains that two key parts of the plan to topple the Iranian regime were not implemented. He started the war based on a strategy he then torpedoed. Now, like all narcissists, he is scapegoating someone else for his own failures: Israel.

It’s worth remembering that Trump also cooled on Reza Pahlavi as interim leader of a new Iran, just as he did with Machado in Venezuela. I think he changed his mind about Iran & thought he could get a similar situation as he had there: the regime intact but the US in charge. He started saying that just after the success of the initial bombing campaign.

Lesson: never go into alliance with a deluded narcissistic idiot with no concentration span, he will screw up any plan you might make.

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EDWARD MARIAN DANCZAK's avatar
EDWARD MARIAN DANCZAK
4h

Thank you for such a detailed post.

However, the devil is always in the detail. A narrow focus on the gulf is partial and the assumption that a boots on the ground conquest is victory is mistaken.

Kinetics are noisy, but it’s the bang and the buck. If this leads to minimal Kurdish casualties as the result of Iranian introspection that’s no bad thing.

Joining the dots between Venezuela, Hezbollah, Iran, Houthi, and all the rest of the spiders web has been done by others, and has meant intervention including the abduction of Maduro and destruction of cartel wealth generation including drug boats and money laundering through Iranian oil.

US Treasury has been very effective using its two large levers, the Genius Act and includes sanctions which have become very sticky. It has been as effective as the kinetics in behavioural change.

The return to the transparent petrodollar of gulf states, and the disruption to the Yen alternative has been profound.

Clausewitz refers to outcome as bending your opponent to your will. It does mean a change in behaviour is paramount. It does not mean boots running all over the opposition but compliance. It is the isolation of a fortress not necessarily its destruction.

Turning to Netanyahu.

He is the head of a government which has in its recent history faced the murder of 5000 and the serious injury of 20,000 of its population. Israel does not see compromise at the extent of casualties like that as a reason to satisfy third party approval.

As Golda Meir, one of the founding activists of Israel said, “It’s no good having your approval if I am dead!”

Unguided rockets fired at Israeli civilians from areas within the UN demilitarised lines is no better than UN soldiers handing cigarettes to prisoners at Srebrenice just before they were murdered too.

There is no excuse for the continuation of murderous war crimes by Hezbollah funded by Iran.

The Litani river practically is the very least Israel can set as a northern border. Even the Beaufort Castle was fortified into a military bunker, with clear line of sight into northern Israel’s settlements and a firebase for Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah question will not be resolved unless they leave Lebanon with all their genocidal intent both towards Lebanon and Israel. That might mean a refugee train of Shi’ite from Beirut to Syria and beyond.

Defence Minister Katz has been definitive and it’s unlikely they will return to prior positions even with a change of government. Militarism is no stranger to Israel, it is the definition of their survival.

The bottom line is the IRGC business model includes self preservation of their economy. They control over 40% of Iran’s economy and have substantial assets in property and business in most western states. That business practice will not disappear. Kinetics will have minimal influence but Treasury most certainly will.

We shall have to wait and see what the outcome of all this verbosity is, but there is no doubt that the US has achieved far more in reorientation of Middle East politics, pro rata, than anyone would have expected and that, without boots on the ground.

It is far from a debacle, and has established US Hegemony in world energy with control of nearly 40% of supply. Just as an example Europe is taking 50% of its LNG from the US.

No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy. Pragmatists do better than you would think by adaptation and accommodation.

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