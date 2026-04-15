America has already failed with one theory of victory and is now pursuing another. The question now is whether the blockade can coerce a settlement or merely prolong the war in a different form.

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. The US has said the blockade applies to ships entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas. Photograph: Reuters

One week into the ceasefire, we have a much clearer sense of what this war was and what it was not. Before the full military architecture for a sustained campaign or for the security of the Strait of Hormuz was in place, the United States and Israel struck the Iranian regime’s leadership on the assumption that shock, decapitation and panic would collapse the regime and bring the conflict to a swift, Venezuela-style conclusion. The regime did not collapse. Iran was built to absorb precisely this sort of blow. It lost men, infrastructure, prestige and capability, but not the one thing that mattered most: political control.

Washington and Jerusalem then moved to the second phase of the operation, cumulative destruction. Thousands of targets were struck. Much of Iran’s missile network was dismantled, though not all of it. Iran still retained enough capacity to continue attacking the Gulf states, keep the Strait of Hormuz in crisis, and keep the global economy in a state of alarm. That was enough to drive up energy prices, squeeze supply chains, and create the sort of economic pain that American politicians suddenly discover is intolerable when it appears at the petrol pump.

We reached a ceasefire because both sides needed a pause, and, above all, Trump needed an exit from the immediate consequences of his own escalation. The talks in Islamabad then collapsed almost at once, as was always likely. Iran’s ideology, its internal power structure, and the regime’s basic survival logic were never going to permit it to accept maximalist American demands.

Now Washington has resorted to a third course of action: a blockade, economic strangulation, and a partial effort to reopen the Strait for everyone except Iran.

There is no hidden master plan here; no 5D chess. This is an administration moving from one failed course of action to another, hoping that pressure applied elsewhere will deliver the result that bombing did not. We are seeing devotional coping among observers who cannot bear the simpler conclusion: Washington made a mess of Hormuz, exposed its own limits, and now its apologists are trying to pass off improvisation as strategy. Every strategic blunder becomes proof of hidden brilliance. The Americans failed to secure Hormuz; therefore, genius. The market panics; therefore, genius. Allies baulk and decades-long alliances fracture; therefore, genius. Congress stalls; therefore, genius. Every contradiction is treated as confirming evidence anyway.

None of this means the cobbled-together blockade plan cannot achieve anything, but we should be honest about what “success” could mean from this point.

The first point is that the ceasefire’s expiry in a week’s time does not automatically mean Trump will resume large-scale bombing. He now has an intermediate option. A blockade allows him to continue coercing Iran without immediately returning to the sort of air campaign that carries obvious economic and political costs. It is the middle ground between peace and renewed war. So long as the ceasefire holds loosely enough and Iran avoids a spectacular provocation, I suspect Washington will prefer to keep squeezing rather than immediately start another round of heavy strikes, then see what comes of another round of negotiations.

The obvious question is whether this new plan can actually break the regime. I remain sceptical. A blockade can wreck an economy more quickly than it can fracture a coercive state. It can impoverish ordinary Iranians, deepen shortages, exhaust the middle classes, strengthen smuggling networks, and further concentrate power in the hands of the IRGC and the hard men around it. A security state that has lived under sanctions, scarcity and internal repression for decades is not easily toppled by adding more scarcity. Economic collapse does not necessarily lead to regime collapse.

As I wrote at the start of the war, for the regime to fall, three things still need to happen together: psychological (political) shock, military shock and public shock. The economy would need to deteriorate sharply enough to generate sustained unrest. The coercive apparatus would need, at some point, to falter in its willingness or ability to shoot, imprison and terrorise its way through that unrest. The ruling coalition would need to split significantly, although all signs currently point to the opposite, and power in Iran is now concentrated in the hands of a new generation of IRGC hardliners who show little sign of compromise. That combination of shocks is still possible, but it is much rarer than people assume when they talk loosely about “pressure” producing regime change.

Even if it did happen, one should be cautious about the fantasy ending. The collapse of the Islamic Republic does not automatically mean the emergence of a liberal, pro-Western, inspection-compliant post-revolutionary state. It could just as easily produce a harsher military order (as has probably happened already), a palace coup, or a more naked nationalist-security regime seeking to preserve the core of Iranian power. A new regime is not the same as a friendly one.

That is the main reason I do not find the most expansive version of this American strategy credible. If “success” means the Iranian regime fully handing over its Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU), inviting inspectors into every corner of the programme, renouncing missile production, surrendering its leverage in Hormuz, and then meekly accepting a long-term position of strategic vulnerability, then I do not think that is a serious expectation. No revolutionary regime that has just survived decapitation strikes, bombardment and blockade would voluntarily make itself strategically naked while it still controls armed men, prisons, revenue networks and the state.