Over Iran on Sunday night, the Americans returned to work. The latest three-hour operation marked the ninth consecutive night of strikes, spanning Iran’s industrial interior and much of its southern coastline. Confirmed impacts were reported at Tabriz, Bandar Imam Khomeini, Bandar-e Mahshahr, Khormoj, Sirik, Bandar-e Jask, Chabahar and Konarak. Reports from Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Abadan and Khorramabad remained unconfirmed, as did suggestions of Kuwaiti participation at Bandar Imam Khomeini. CENTCOM said its aircraft and missiles struck military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime assets, launch facilities and communications networks. The map radiated with overwhelming American reach. Almost anywhere in Iran can be struck and struck again.

The violence has also begun to exact a heavier toll on Americans. CENTCOM announced that two US service personnel were killed in an Iranian missile-and-drone attack on a base in Jordan. Another was listed as missing, with unidentified remains later recovered. Four personnel were medically evacuated before being discharged, while others treated for minor injuries returned to duty. A further American was killed during the controlled detonation of an unexploded Iranian drone in northern Iraq, and a second serviceman was wounded. The confirmed American death toll across the war has reached 17, with more than 430 wounded. Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet, endured successive Iranian missile-and-drone attacks as sirens sounded across Manama and its air defences engaged several incoming waves. Iran cannot halt the bombing campaign or contest American control of the skies. It retains enough reach to kill Americans, terrorise Gulf capitals and widen the war after every supposedly decisive American blow.

The purpose of all this remains elusive. The war has been presented at various times as an operation to destroy Iran’s nuclear capability, collapse the regime, support an uprising, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, protect commercial shipping, punish attacks on American forces and secure the global flow of oil. Donald Trump has now announced an even larger mission. “We were doing a little job, stopping them from having certain capability. Now we’re just ending it,” he told reporters, adding that America was eliminating any chance that Iran could ever possess a nuclear missile.

The confident language conceals the scale of the commitment. Permanently extinguishing Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon would require control over its enriched uranium, scientists, industrial base, underground facilities, missile programme and future government decisions. Air strikes can destroy equipment and delay reconstruction. Guaranteeing that Iran can never do so would demand intrusive inspections, capitulation, regime change, indefinite military enforcement or some combination of them. Trump has defined an immense strategic ambition without explaining the route towards it.

The phrase “finish the job” should now set off alarm bells.