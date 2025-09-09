In an unprecedented escalation, Israel has targeted Hamas’s senior leadership in Qatar. This afternoon (Tuesday), multiple explosions shook the Qatari capital of Doha, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky. Shortly after, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced they had “conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed that an attack had indeed targeted Hamas political leaders in its capital.

This marks the first time Israel has launched a military strike in Qatar, a nation that, until now, has served as a neutral diplomatic haven for Hamas’s exiled leadership. Doha has hosted Hamas’s political bureau since 2012 under an agreement with the US, making it a centre for ceasefire and hostage negotiations in past conflicts. Striking in Doha is a dramatic move, effectively extending the war far beyond Gaza and into the territory of a Gulf state mediator. Hamas, via Al Jazeera, immediately denied that any leaders had been killed. IDF sources, however, suggest that Khalil al-Hayya (the group’s political chief), Khaled Mashal (twice, acting leader of Hamas), Muhammad Darwish, Razi Hamad and Izzat al-Rishq were targeted.