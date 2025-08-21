Andrew Fox

PM
1d

Thanks Andrew. As you say this was a particularly dumbass attempt of the Guardian to justify the genocide blood libel. I hope that you coming out so quickly with this rebuttal will help keep a lid on this lie.

What is interesting is how systematically the Islamists work to discredit every plank of Israeli justification for their actions - and how susceptible the public is to beleive these false claims. That single UN report saying ‘no evidence of food truck looting’ gave Jew haters licence to dismiss the starvation defence. This pseudo analysis will achieve the same with the genocide defense. It does partly explain why Israelis have just lost all interest in explaining themselves.

JSherman
1d

Thank you, Andrew. Your efforts to shed light on so much darkness are so appreciated. It is crazy that ANY numbers from a designated terrorist organization are accepted as fact, but even crazier is that no one ever asks why, in 2 years, no one has died of natural causes, terminal illness, or old age, and no one has been killed by Hamas, when Hamas murders Palestinians every day.

