If you want to understand how the information war is being fought, stop looking at the headlines and start reading the methods sections. The pattern is consistent: take a small piece of data, flood it with unexamined assumptions, and dress the output in academic language. Then let the media megaphone do the rest.

The +972 report today created worldwide controversy by claiming that “83% of Gaza’s dead are civilians.” However, that headline is not based on any Israeli spreadsheet; it is constructed. The report states that Israeli military intelligence had, as of May 2025, 8,900 named Hamas/PIJ operatives recorded as dead or “probably dead” (a minimum figure that, by its nature, excludes unnamed fighters). The reporters then subtract that number from the Gaza Health Ministry’s approximately 53,000 total deaths. The Ministry of Health figures do not differentiate civilians from combatants. Having completed this hack mathematics, they declare the remaining figures “civilians.” Even the Guardian admits the IDF said “the figures presented in the article are incorrect,” without clarifying which ones. In other words, modelling is presented as measurement.

That one move is the trick: equating “not on a named fighters list” with “civilian”. +972 itself acknowledges the list omits militants who died unidentified, ad hoc fighters outside formal rosters, and other categories Israel classifies as combatants. Then it brands everyone else “civilian.” That is less a ledger entry than it is a leap.

During the Gaza war, there have been countless other examples of reports with grossly flawed methodologies which then get reported as fact. This is a standard pipeline.

Take Airwars. It presents as a neutral “civilian harm watchdog.” Read their methodology. They build cases from open sources, prominently local and social media, including “Facebook pages (for example martyrs’ pages)”. They state outright that they assume civilian status unless there is evidence to the contrary. They also do not record incidents where militants are killed and no civilians are reported harmed. Translate that into plain English: a dataset pre-selected for reported civilian harm; identifications drawn from a social‑media ecosystem where combatant status is discouraged from disclosure; and a default presumption that the dead are civilians. Then they publish sweeping “patterns” about Gaza. That is not neutral scaffolding; it is institutionalised bias.

Worse, they celebrate the social‑media correlation as a virtue. In their Gaza study, Airwars boasts that the names it found online match Health Ministry lists at high rates, thereby “verifying” the MoH. But if your verification uses the same information stream you are supposed to audit, you are not cross-checking it; you are laundering it. In Gaza, that stream is adversarial: during the 2014 war, Hamas’s Interior Ministry explicitly told social media users in Gaza to call anyone killed an innocent civilian and to avoid imagery of fighters/rockets. If you ingest that information environment without a hard bias‑correction, your pipeline will over-label civilians by design. Airwars not only fails to fix that bias; its methods (martyrs’ pages, family posts, default‑civilian rule) amplify it.

This is why Israel is uniquely buried by the “civilian ratio” narrative: Airwars’ architecture all but guarantees a one‑way ratchet in Gaza: civilian reports in, civilian labels out, militant‑only events excluded, and the default set to “civilian.” Then those outputs are fed back into journalism and policy debates as if they were the neutral view from nowhere.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) adopted the same OSINT reflexes in its “vanishing children” audit after Gaza’s Health Ministry redacted lines from its database. AOAV says it validated the redacted cases “through open-source intelligence” (cross-referencing social media posts, news reports, and digital memorials) to conclude most were indeed fatalities. Rather than give us independent ground truth, this insane methodology presents the same channel recycled, with the same incentive structure to avoid identifying combatants. We should call it what it is: an activist audit, not a forensic one.

Just like Airwars, AOAV’s Gaza work claims it is definitive, even though the core evidence is a curated feed from a territory where the governing militia has a documented, public messaging doctrine about how the dead are to be described to the outside world. Any method that leans primarily on that feed without calibrating for the propaganda environment is disingenuous at best.

Once these outlets publish, the press sprints past the caveats. That’s how +972’s “83% civilians” metastasised: a joint investigation took a lower‑bound, named militants count and an unlabelled death toll and alchemised them into a precise civilian share. Global outlets then presented that number as if the database itself had computed it. The IDF’s statement that the article’s figures were “incorrect” barely registers in the coverage. The certainty outruns the method every time.

Israel faces a unique challenge. The IDF is battling a terror organisation embedded in urban areas and navigating an information system that rewards civilian framing and punishes militant attribution. Airwars assumes civilian status and examines “martyrs’ pages” and family posts; AOAV’s Gaza audit confirms this through social media and digital memorials; Hamas’s own guidance instructs that the dead be called ‘civilians’ on social media. When these institutions, methods, and incentives align, the outcome is predetermined. The result is that Israel is held to a standard no other democracy confronting a terror group is asked to meet.

Rather than the hack approach taken by +972, a credible civilian/combatant ratio would (1) publish definitions of “combatant” up front (police, auxiliaries, political cadres), (2) triangulate the denominator (MoH rolls plus grave/morgue records and missing‑under‑rubble estimates) with intervals, (3) build a fighter numerator that goes beyond named lists such as unit after‑action reports, group obituaries, detainee interrogations, and probabilistic matching to capture unnamed militants, and (4) publish a replication scaffold so others can audit the pipeline. That is the difference between scholarship and activism. Gaza coverage overwhelmingly offers the latter, wrapped in the language of the former. The bottom line is this: there is not enough validated, replicable data available to come to any concrete conclusion. It is a lie and a scandal that so-called academics claim there is.

Until monitors stop importing an adversarial information stream without correction and stop assuming ‘civilian’ when evidence is ambiguous, Israel will keep getting hammered by numbers that look like science but function like advocacy.

The problem is not that casualty monitors and journalists care about civilians. The problem is that they are building activist pipelines and selling the outputs as settled science, and the global media is happy to carry the banner. Israel pays the reputational price for the methodological shortcuts of others. If the work cannot survive a real methods audit, it should not be driving the world’s moral verdicts.

The bigger question is why this garbage research is so readily accepted as fact. You may draw your own conclusions.