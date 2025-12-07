A delay on this week’s Conflict Round Up, as there is a coup ongoing in Benin, as I type. It will arrive tomorrow, but until then, the White House’s new National Security Strategy deserves some attention.

The US 2025 National Security Strategy arrives wrapped in self-mythology; the sort of official prose that tries to will strength into existence by declaring it already achieved. It speaks of a “golden age,” of a president as a singular instrument of peace, of a nation finally liberated from burdens it supposedly carried for the benefit of ingrates and freeloaders. The document’s first instinct is celebration, and celebration is a poor substitute for strategy. Strategy lives in tradeoffs, in hard constraints, in the disciplined alignment of objectives and capabilities. Here, discipline gives way to melodrama, and the melodrama carries consequences.

What lingers most is the contempt. It sits behind the sentences aimed at allies, institutions, and the postwar architecture that the United States once led with pride because it worked, by making Americans safer, wealthier, and less alone. The NSS treats that inheritance as an insult. It casts global leadership as naïve charity, alliance management as humiliation, and the idea of shared rules as an elite trick played on ordinary Americans. The proposed solution reads like spite, and spite has never built durable security.

Europe absorbs the full force of that disdain, and the choice is revealing. The document spends extraordinary energy portraying Europe as decadent, drifting, and demographically doomed. It reaches for language that belongs to the darkest corners of the internet. Talk of “civilizational erasure,” of a continent becoming “unrecognizable,” of identity dissolving under the pressure of migration. This is the kind of phrasing that makes diplomats wince and adversaries smile, because it turns an ally’s internal complexities into an American culture-war exhibit. It also turns demography into destiny, as though the future of European societies can be reduced to fear, suspicion, and a crude arithmetic of “European” and “non-European.” There is no strategic necessity here, only ideological appetite.

The most alarming line is the one that points beyond critique and toward interference: the suggestion that the United States should “cultivate resistance” inside European nations against Europe’s current trajectory. That is a choice to export domestic grievance into allied democracies, to elevate factionalism into policy, to lean toward the parties and movements that promise rupture and punishment. It is also an invitation to reciprocal behaviour. A White House that toys with the idea of shaping allied politics from the inside should expect allies to hedge, to insulate, to treat Washington less as a partner and more as a variable. The long, patient work of alliance cohesion depends on trust. This document reads like a brief against trust.

NATO appears in the text as a structure to be managed, restrained, and disciplined, and the impulse underneath is not entirely wrong. Europe’s defence responsibilities have been overdue for decades. A continent with immense economic power should not rely on American taxpayers as the default insurer. European capabilities must expand, European readiness must improve, and European strategic seriousness must deepen. That portion of the message lands because it reflects reality. The tragedy is the method chosen to deliver it: confrontation, conditionality, and a posture that turns burden-sharing into humiliation. It drives a stake through the heart of the NATO alliance from which the USA has profited above all, whose members left nearly 1,500 of their young men and women dead and thousands more maimed on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan at America’s behest.

Deterrence thrives on clarity and collective resolve. It weakens when adversaries detect hesitation and allies taste doubt. Language about ending NATO’s “perpetual expansion” carries a pleasing resonance in Moscow. It frames the alliance’s choices as the problem. It shifts attention away from the brutal cause of NATO’s renewed purpose: a Russia that has chosen violence and intimidation as instruments of statecraft. The United States does not need to announce a formal retreat to damage credibility. A steady drizzle of disdain toward allies and ambiguity toward commitments will do the work quietly.

Ukraine sits at the heart of that direction. The NSS leans toward “expeditious” cessation of hostilities and frames allied expectations as unreasonable. Those words have weight. They land on a battlefield where a sovereign country fights for survival against conquest, and they land in European capitals already coming to terms with what American reliability now means in practice. The document’s posture carries the scent of impatience with the victim and a thinly veiled insistence that the war’s moral clarity has become a bureaucratic inconvenience.

A rapid settlement achieved by pressuring Ukraine yields a neat headline and an ugly lesson. It teaches that conquest can be rewarded with time. It teaches that persistence outlasts principles. It teaches smaller countries that alliance promises have an expiration date tied to domestic political mood. The strategic cost extends beyond Ukraine’s borders. A compromised Ukraine becomes a frontier of permanent instability, a standing invitation to renewed coercion, a model for how to carve pieces off a neighbour while the world negotiates itself into fatigue. The moral cost is no smaller. A strategy that cannot summon plain language for aggression finds that language elsewhere, in scolding allies, in lecturing democracies, and in diagnosing decadence.

Russia benefits from that imbalance even when Russia’s name is absent from the sharpest condemnations. A document that treats European institutions as a more urgent threat than Russian revisionism rearranges the moral and strategic furniture in a way that Moscow has always sought. Russia’s core objective has never been limited to territory. It has aimed at Western unity, confidence, and coherence. This NSS indulges the same themes that Russian propaganda has spent years nurturing: elites betray the people and alliances drain the strong, Europe is collapsing from within, and Ukraine is a distraction. Even when such themes originate domestically, their external utility remains.

China receives a different kind of attention, cooler and more transactional. The NSS frames Beijing as a competitor rather than an enemy and leans on familiar pillars: deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining an edge near the first island chain, and preventing coercion in critical waterways. Those priorities reflect a broad consensus. A war over Taiwan would be catastrophic. Chinese pressure campaigns across the region require a credible counterweight. Allies in Asia matter, and their defence contributions matter. The paper’s language gestures toward those realities.

Yet the contradiction runs through the entire approach: strategic competition requires strategic instruments, and many of the instruments that build influence sit outside the military. Long-term competition lives in standards, infrastructure, education, investment, diplomatic presence, developmental partnerships, institutional leadership, reputation for steadiness, and capacity for coalition-building. A posture that celebrates withdrawal from global responsibility while demanding global deference leaves a vacuum. Vacuums get filled. Beijing understands that. It does not rely only on ships and missiles; it depends on financing, construction, deals, and patient entanglement. American disengagement does not halt China’s reach. Disengagement clears the runway.

The strategy’s treatment of the Global South, and its broader disdain for “propping up” the international order, reads as an open willingness to surrender influence and then blame others for taking it. That posture flatters a domestic appetite for severing obligations. It understates the role obligations have played historically in purchasing American prosperity. Shipping lanes stayed open, trade routes stayed predictable, partners stayed aligned, and crises stayed containable. Those were not gifts to the world. They were dividends paid to Americans over decades. Abandoning the machinery that produced those dividends leaves ordinary households exposed to a more volatile global economy, to sharper price shocks, to supply-chain fragility, and to higher security costs when instability spills over.

The omissions in the NSS sharpen the sense of ideological tunnel vision. Violent Islamist extremism barely registers as a persistent security ecosystem. The document glances past the messy, adaptive threat of transnational networks, financing, propaganda, and ungoverned spaces. Counterterrorism is unglamorous, slow, and often thankless. It requires complicated partnerships, tedious diplomacy, and attention that cannot be toggled on and off for political effect. Leaving that domain leaves the risk unattended, and unattended risks have a habit of returning at the worst moment, when complacency has become routine.

There are, buried inside the bitterness, a handful of impulses that could have been useful under less infantile stewardship. Building a real defence capacity in Europe is necessary. A disciplined Indo-Pacific posture is necessary. A clearer approach to sensitive supply chains is necessary. The argument that national resilience depends on economic strength, industrial capacity, and social cohesion contains a real point. A country needs that seriousness, but instead the document uses that point as another stage for grievance.

What makes all of this so difficult to read and challenging to write about without falling into pure anger is the human dimension on the American side. Many voters who chose Trump did not do it because they crave chaos. They chose him because life felt unmanageable: prices rising, institutions condescending, work precarious, communities fraying, wars dragging on, and leaders speaking in abstractions while ordinary people kept absorbing the costs. Those voters wanted steadiness. They wanted a sense that someone saw them. They wanted a country that felt coherent again. The Trump White House has taken that understandable hunger and fed it a story that mistakes rupture for renewal.

The cost of that mistake will land hardest on the people who were promised relief. A United States that burns trust with allies will pay more for security, not less. A United States that weakens the alliances that deter aggression invites crises that demand emergency spending. A United States that treats influence as charity discovers that supply chains and markets do not reward wounded pride. Economic pain rarely announces itself as a foreign policy consequence. It arrives as higher prices, fewer opportunities, more volatility, and a quiet sense that life has become narrower. Isolation carries an invoice, and it is ordinary American households that end up paying it.

Disgust here is deserved. The contempt aimed outward will eventually be felt inward. The strategy’s rhetoric flatters Americans by suggesting they have been robbed by allies and deceived by institutions, while steering them toward outcomes that leave the country with fewer partners, fewer levers, and fewer buffers against global shocks. It offers the pleasure of scorn and the illusion of control. It offers little protection from the world as it exists.

An elegy is written for something lost, and there is a loss implied on every page of this NSS: the patient craft of American statecraft, the idea that power can be multiplied through trust, the recognition that allies are not ornaments but force multipliers, the sense that America’s leadership, imperfect, often compromised, sometimes hypocritical, still anchored something bigger than raw transaction. The world has grown harsher. That reality demanded clearer thinking and steadier hands. This document chooses something smaller and meaner, and it will leave Americans weaker, lonelier, and poorer, all while insisting they should feel triumphant about the solitude.