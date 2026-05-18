Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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A Paratrooper And A Yogi Walk Into A Bar with Andrew Fox & Shana Meyerson

A recording from Andrew Fox and Shana Meyerson's live video
Andrew Fox's avatar
Shana Meyerson's avatar
Andrew Fox and Shana Meyerson
May 18, 2026

Thank you Dr Robert Lyman MBE, Charles Knapp, Dan Dagovitz, NAOMI ROSS, Jane Gordon, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shana Meyerson! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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