Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Paratrooper and a Yogi Walk into a bar… to discuss PTSD with Dr Orli Peter and Shana Meyerson

A recording from Andrew Fox's live video
Andrew Fox's avatar
Orli Peter's avatar
Shana Meyerson's avatar
Andrew Fox
,
Orli Peter
, and
Shana Meyerson
Nov 14, 2025

Thank you

Peter Himmelman
,
Paul
,
Ruth
,
Alan Jurek
,
Jean Scovell
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Orli Peter
and
Shana Meyerson
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Andrew Fox in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture