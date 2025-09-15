Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

A Paratrooper and a Yogi walk into a bar… with Shana Meyerson. Join us for our weekly current affairs discussion. This week: extremist violence is the topic

A recording from Andrew Fox's live video
Andrew Fox's avatar
Shana Meyerson's avatar
Andrew Fox
and
Shana Meyerson
Sep 15, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Thank you

gnashy
,
T. Grant Wilder 🏳️‍🌈
,
Arrr Bee
,
Serge
,
Reuben J
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Shana Meyerson
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Andrew Fox in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture