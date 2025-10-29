Fox On War

8h

As you said, Israel's borders are secure and the living hostages are out. This is the best situation Israel has been in since Oct 7. Andrew, do you support the idea of Israel pulling out of Gaza now to see what the International community does when the "occupation" of Gaza is over? Does anyone really care enough about the Gazan people to go in and deal with Hamas themselves?

7h

Andrew, thank you for this post… the future of this situation does look dark indeed. Hamas carefully crafts its duplicitous statements, and one begins to hear the sound of wheels spinning, rather than any sort of meaningful progress. Speaking for myself, I can hardly remember the last time I was as angry as I was yesterday at the video footage of Hamas’ sham “recovery” of the partial remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati. The absolute depravity of the whole fiasco was gobsmacking... but, as several Israeli friends have reminded me, not very surprising.

In the end, I fear that, as you say, this whole thing will end up going the way of Basra, with Hamas skulking into the backstage shadows just until they can “legitimately” regain power through local elections that they’ll no doubt do their best to fix through voter intimidation.

Finally, if I may, I’d like to offer a take on your observation that the Israeli focus on repatriating the bodies of deceased hostages is a cultural issue… you’re spot on there. A few elements are at play. First, there’s the religious/cultural notion that the body must be buried according to Jewish custom for the soul to be at rest… and even for the non-religious, this ancient notion runs very deep. Then there’s also the ethos of “none left behind”—this is an explicit IDF principle that applies to all Israelis, regardless of whether they’re alive or not. Unreturned hostages, whether alive or dead, are a source of great national grief and anxiety. I hope that helps explain why the return of the deceased is so important.

