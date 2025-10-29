“All the momentum now is towards a great, glorious and lasting peace.” – Donald Trump, 13 October 2025.

We are now 16 days since Donald Trump’s speech in Sharm el-Sheikh. Today, those words collide with the realities of the Middle East. Wicked problems do not have simple solutions, and Phase Two of the Trump ceasefire deal has discovered that the problem of “Palestine” is one of the most wicked of them all.

To begin with the positive: the live hostages are all home. For some, their journey to recovery will be long, but they are back in the arms of their families.

Thirteen dead bodies of hostages remain. Their return is important to Israel. As I said during my weekly live conversation with Shana Meyerson last night, this importance seems to be a cultural issue. It is hard to tell until you find yourself in that unthinkable position, but were it a family member of mine, after confirmation of death, I would not wish to risk the lives of IDF soldiers to ensure their return. Personal opinion notwithstanding, the further risk of not pressing for their return, of course, is that Hamas may spin any abandonment of military operations as a win.

Hamas has spent the 16 days since Trump’s speech making the most of every win they can find. They have used their Arrow and Rad’a forces to consolidate their power in the areas they hold. The clans that have risen against Hamas are unable to compete with Hamas’s sheer numbers. Hamas still has tens of thousands of men under arms. The Daily Telegraph reports that “a few hundred Hamas operatives remain in the Israeli-controlled zone”, which means that the bulk of Hamas’s fighting power is within the area not controlled by the IDF. Only a few thousand Gazans live in the IDF-controlled areas. We may reasonably conclude, therefore, that two million Gazans, the vast majority displaced, remain under Hamas’s direct and indirect control.

Hamas has repeatedly broken the ceasefire, including the killing of an IDF soldier in an ambush within the Israeli-held part of Gaza. Today, Lahav Harkov has shared messages from an IDF reservist. There are multiple militant groups in Gaza, so we cannot decisively say these attacks are from Hamas. However, it is clear that Mr Trump’s peace deal is fractious and fragile.

Hamas has failed to return hostage bodies, played cruel games with those returns they have enabled, shows no inclination to disarm, and their public statements are vague. Three days ago, Hamas spokesman Khalil Al-Hayya said: “if the occupation ends, these weapons will be transferred to the state.” There is no further detail on what he meant. “The occupation” usually means the entirety of the State of Israel. If he means IDF presence in Gaza, he is effectively calling for unilateral Israeli withdrawal. Either way, this is not going to happen without a major shift in position on the Israeli side.

He also said Hamas had agreed on a deal with other Palestinian factions for a post-war governance framework of national figures, to whom Hamas will cede “full control”, supporting an international force with a role limited to border security and ceasefire monitoring, with no operations inside Gaza. For their part, Fatah denied agreeing to the leadership of this framework.

In other words: the Israelis and Hamas are poles apart.

Israel has responded to Hamas’s breaches of the ceasefire with airstrikes on “dozens of terror targets and terrorists”, framed as “enforcing” the ceasefire. This will not deter Hamas. The terror group still control all parts of Gaza where the IDF is not, two years of war have left them still with tens of thousands of armed militants, and continued Israeli military operations enable them to frame Israel as “breaking the ceasefire”. They know the international narrative is set, and it is Israel who will be assigned the blame. For example, see the BBC doing BBC things with their headline.

So where next? Jared Kushner raises the prospect of reconstruction in only the IDF-held areas of Gaza, in the hope that people will see a better life and move there, away from the Hamas-held areas. We know Hamas will try and stop people from moving, both through propaganda and force. We know this reconstruction will potentially take decades due to tunnels, rubble and unexploded ordnance. We also know that Arab sources suggest they may withhold funds for reconstruction in Israeli-controlled areas. There is no quick and easy solution in this idea.

What other options are there? Hamas continues to play its twisted games whilst reasserting full control of the areas it holds. The IDF respond with air strikes. Negotiations are slow and convoluted, and there is, quite obviously, no guarantee that Hamas will adhere to whatever deal they sign. Two years of IDF military operations have not come close to removing Hamas from power. There is no indication that a full resumption of operations will allow the IDF to “finish the job”, even if the live hostage shields are removed.

As I wrote at the start of the month,

A technocratic caretaker supported by external actors is not threatening if the movement can fill the middle ranks, manage service delivery, and decide who gets contracts or protection. It is even less threatening if Hamas maintains an unacknowledged security presence; a cadre structure behind the scenes capable of warning, vetoing, or punishing decisions that oppose its interests. In that scenario, a ceasefire buys time for rebuilding; a prisoner exchange boosts prestige; aid flows deepen dependency; and the “national framework” for Gaza’s future becomes the arena where the movement bargains from a position of embedded strength rather than from a bunker.

Far from being a “great, glorious, and lasting peace”, what we see in Gaza today is a quagmire with no obvious way out.