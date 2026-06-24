Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Rosie's avatar
Rosie
7h

Thank you for this 🙏 I have been wondering for a while what the legal recourse could possibly be to stop this out of control, unvalidated narrative from spreading. Pretty disconcerting that the BBC, a regulated organisation, is so horribly complicit, as a lot of people just automatically trust its reporting to be balanced and correct. Same with the UN, which I also now see is hugely corrupt. Such an abuse of power and trust.

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Brent Davis's avatar
Brent Davis
7hEdited

Thank you Andrew... it's a struggle to try to spread the word that not every Jew in the world is somehow supportive of current Israeli political policy. But the most important takeaway from your piece is that it's really important to fight against extremism in all its forms - and in light of that, please everyone, support the Stratos Council, whose aims are just that fight, and whom Andrew himself supports... please give what you can to it!

https://www.stratoscouncil.com/

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