Supporters of Israel and the Jewish community (and, above all, the Jewish community itself) must be utterly exhausted. Since 7th October, we have seen an unprecedented global onslaught of disinformation. Wave after wave, day after day, blood libel after blood libel, centuries-old and vicious. If we ever wanted to know how the atmosphere that led to the Holocaust was created, we do now. We have all been constantly on the defensive for over two and a half years. Yesterday’s tiresome, evidence-free tissue of nonsense from the UN Human Rights Council is a masterpiece of the antisemitic genre. Every trope under the sun is there. It has been rebutted brilliantly elsewhere. This article is instead concerned with what to do about the gleeful antisemitic machine that has seized on this nonsense and will run with it for months to come.

Supporters of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide have spent too much energy responding to accusations after they have already passed through the institutions that lend them force. A hostile claim enters an NGO paper, moves into a UN report, becomes a headline, appears in a parliamentary speech, and then finds its way into campus motions, sanctions campaigns, divestment drives and street politics. By the time the correction arrives, the allegation has already acquired the authority of repetition. More to the point, nobody outside the pro-Israel ecosystem reads or believes any rebuttal. The lies are too powerful, and the machine pushing them wins the numbers game every time.

The campaign against them requires a different posture. It is time for accountability. We know by now that rebuttal alone cannot match the speed, emotion and reach of libel dressed in institutional language. Accuracy must be paired with consequences. False allegations should be treated as liability events, not merely as arguments to be answered. The task is to make the production, laundering and circulation of defamatory claims costly, documented and procedurally risky.

The most important shift is to examine the entire chain of allegations. A UN report, a media story, or a parliamentary intervention is usually the final expression of a longer process. Someone generated the claim, someone supplied it to investigators, someone gave it legal vocabulary, someone briefed journalists, someone amplified it, and someone used it to demand policy action. Each point in that chain offers a potential route to accountability. The relevant questions are practical: who made the claim, what evidence supported it, who checked it, who ignored corrections, who repeated it after notice, and what concrete harm followed?

We must begin with a litigation-grade dossier. Every contested allegation should be extracted, sourced, classified and tested. False facts, misleading omissions, circular citations, anonymous sourcing, legal exaggeration, and defamatory insinuations must be carefully distinguished. Courts, regulators, donors and professional bodies respond to precision. A strong dossier should identify the claim, the source, the contradiction, the affected person or entity, the republication history, the available jurisdiction and the remedy sought. That is legal intelligence.

UN immunity poses a real constraint when dealing with official report authors and commissioners, including prominent figures who have served on human rights inquiries. However, the successful sanctioning of Francesca Albanese shows that there are ways around it. This should be the model: the antisemitism business must be made too expensive to pursue. Official report-writing may be protected, but personal-capacity commentary, post-mandate statements, media interviews, fundraising appearances, lectures, articles, and social media posts require separate analysis. The proper approach is to demand correction, the publication of a full response, the preservation of records, methodological disclosure, and recusal review and waiver where the facts justify it, while also extending scrutiny to actors beyond the UN system.

The strongest targets are often NGOs, activists, media outlets, politicians speaking outside privileged chambers, universities, municipalities, procurement authorities, and public bodies that rely on the defective, antisemitic material. An NGO that disseminates reckless allegations should face donor scrutiny, charity-regulator complaints, grant-compliance review, tax questions, professional complaints and, where available, civil claims. A journalist who turns an allegation into fact can be pressed to correct it, and press regulatory bodies can be invoked. A politician who repeats a claim in campaign material, broadcasts, newsletters or fundraising appeals can be treated differently from one speaking under parliamentary privilege. A public authority that uses such a report as justification to cancel contracts, exclude speakers, divest funds, or blacklist suppliers can be challenged under administrative law.

Notice is central. Correction letters and preservation demands should be sent to every significant downstream user: NGOs, journalists, editors, universities, public bodies, donors, professional associations and political offices. Once a party receives a detailed correction file, subsequent repetition takes on a different character. Notice creates knowledge, and knowledge changes risk. It also builds the evidentiary record needed for defamation, malicious falsehood, judicial review, professional discipline, donor complaints and regulatory action.

This approach connects directly to the fight against antisemitism. Since 7 October, allegations against Israel have repeatedly been converted into suspicion, exclusion and hostility towards Jews in public life. The language begins with Israel, moves to Zionists, and then settles on Jewish communities and their allies, who are asked to explain, apologise or distance themselves. A lawful offensive strategy protects public truth, communal security and democratic standards. It insists that grave accusations carry evidentiary burdens and that institutions applying those accusations must test them before acting.

The work requires infrastructure. Volunteers, sporadic rebuttals and statements of concern cannot meet the demands of an organised (and state-backed) allegation system. The necessary capability combines lawyers, investigators, open-source analysts, media monitors, donor-compliance specialists, public law experts and strategic communicators. Start-ups such as Stratos Council point to the required model: disciplined, institutionally literate, legally creative and focused on exposing the architecture behind hostile narratives. The pro-Israel world needs machinery equal to the machinery arrayed against it.

False reports should trigger a source audit, legal notices, demands for media corrections, donor letters, professional filings, regulatory complaints, and litigation where the facts and the law support it. The next NGO should be asked who funded the work and who verified the evidence. The next journalist should receive the evidentiary record before publication, or be held accountable after publication. The next public body should know that reliance on a defective report can be tested in court, in whatever jurisdiction applies, anywhere in the world. This is a global battle, and it needs a worldwide approach. The future belongs to those who combine truth with consequences.

It is time to stop being defensive and start punching back against those who spread these libels.